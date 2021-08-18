Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

INVA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

