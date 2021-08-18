Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMO shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,911. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

