Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMO shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,911. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

