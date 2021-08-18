Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report sales of $306.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $157.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,540 shares of company stock worth $15,421,004. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.64. 114,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.87. Novavax has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

