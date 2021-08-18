Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,127. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

