Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.82. 409,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,185. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.