Zacks: Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Intuit posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $533.31. 29,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.92. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $542.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

