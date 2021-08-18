Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $860.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

