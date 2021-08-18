Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $860.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.