Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Amazon.com posted earnings of $12.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $53.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $69.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $15.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,226.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,042. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,481.91.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

