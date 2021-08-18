Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

