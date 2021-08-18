Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.43. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 39.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. National Pension Service raised its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $12.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $616.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.30. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

