Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $217.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,673. Open Lending has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 166.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.