Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 435,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $597.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

