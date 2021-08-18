Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $776,013. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $246,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. 1,643,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,701. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

