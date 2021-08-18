Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $60.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.80 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $244.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 105,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 106,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

