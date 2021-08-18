Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $510.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.30.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.