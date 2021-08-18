Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gaia posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $190.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.