Zacks: Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. iStar reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

iStar stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

