Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.13. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kelly Services by 82.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $467,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $817.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.