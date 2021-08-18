Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $34,068,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

