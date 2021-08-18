Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Sell

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IKNA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of IKNA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 72,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.