Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Sell

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “
MLSS stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.
