Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.91. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

