Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Sell

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.57. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 40.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

