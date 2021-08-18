Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

CRMD opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth $108,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

