Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

