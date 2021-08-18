Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings per share of ($1.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.82). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($7.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($5.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 865,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.55.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

