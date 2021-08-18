Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $440,318.27

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $440,318.27 and $52,165.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00149651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.69 or 1.00006438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.62 or 0.00889234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

