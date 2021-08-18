Zel (ZEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00312119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00136255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00151408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002342 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

