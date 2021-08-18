Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $12.30 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

