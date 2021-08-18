Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 4,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,108,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

