Zillow Group (ZG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $202.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.74 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Zillow Group Inc alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.