Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

