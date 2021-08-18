Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.7% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.35. 48,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.16. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

