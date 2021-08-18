ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $23,880,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 1,431,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,419. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

