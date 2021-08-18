ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $34,410.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. 1,431,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,419. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

