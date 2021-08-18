Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $154,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $247,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $7,854,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 78.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

