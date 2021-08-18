Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.18 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

PGR stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

