Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

