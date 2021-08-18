Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,856 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

SPG opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

