Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,731 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.23 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

