Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

