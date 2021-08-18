Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 475,507 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $32.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics.

