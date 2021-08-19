$0.02 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

GP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $4,878,000. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,188. The company has a market capitalization of $264.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

