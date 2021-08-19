-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

CLIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CLIR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

