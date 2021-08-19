-$0.12 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.02. Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 5,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 28.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

