$0.14 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. IBEX also posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,062. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $340.36 million and a PE ratio of -48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.