$0.18 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $398.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

