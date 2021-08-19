$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.