-$0.23 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). American Well reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 93,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,714. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,109 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

