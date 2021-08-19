$0.24 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

RTLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

